    New Delhi, July 30: Friendship Day for the year 2021 is celebrated or observed on Sunday, August 1st. Friendship Day is an international holiday celebrating friendship. It occurs on different dates in various countries. In the United States it is observed on the first Sunday of August.

      Friendship Day 2021 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2021? How to Celebrate?

      People generally mark this day by tying a friendship band on each other's wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other's best friends forever (BFFs).

      International Friendship Day 2021: History

      International Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in the year 1958, however, other countries celebrate it on different days and months.

      World Friendship Crusade came up with the suggestion to celebrate the day as World Friendship Day on July 30, 1958. The day was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall in 1930. Later on, people realised it was a trick to sell cards. The marketing strategy shaped an official holiday, announced by the US Congress in 1935, to be celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year.

      International Friendship Day 2021: How to Celebrate

      International Friendship Day is celebrated by friends exchanging greeting cards and gifts, spending quality time with their best friends, some even make friendship bands and tie it on their friends' wrists on this day as an act of confirmation and simply put in extra efforts to make their friends feel With Friendship Day 2021 just around the corner, make sure you spend time with your friends.

      X