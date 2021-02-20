Friedrich-Khalistanis-ISI and the overdrive to manufacture dissent in India

New Delhi, Feb 20: A larger conspiracy has come to light during the investigation by the Delhi Police into the toolkit case. There has been a sustained effort by international players to manufacture dissent in India.

The police are closely examining the role of Pieter Friedrich, whose name appeared in the toolkit.

Friedrich, an ISI stooge working for the revival of the Khalistan movement had made factually incorrect statements recently. He had said that the Indian security forces are infiltrated and are operating as agents of the RSS.

Friedrich has been under the radar of the police since 2006 after his direct links with the ISI came to light. Officials tell OneIndia that he works closely with a Khalistani, Bhajan Singh Binder alias Iqbal Choudhary. Bhinder was in search of a Christian missionary to spread the Khalistan-ISI propaganda.

Friedrich was job hunting and readily took Bhinder's offer. Friedrich was promised by Bhinder that he would be promoted as an expert activist.

A Disinfo Lab report titled, The Unending War: From Proxy War to Info War says says that there are elements targeting the idea of India. They are seeking to launch an anti-Gandhi movement across the world with an intention of hitting India's soft power. In order to further this, Bhinder and Pieter set up the Organisation for Indian Minorities in 2007. However, the Disinfo Lab report said that, while the organisation was set up for the welfare of the minorities, there was never an Indian or even an Indian origin minority in it.

The report also said that in a rather peculiar manner, Pieter changes 3-4 names during this time, writing books in various aliases, and also appearing at various events in different names. In one stance, in a letter to an organisation targeting India Pieter has used more than one name as representative of different organizations just to add credibility to it.

"Pieter been changing his names more often than he changes his DP - a total of four times! With each name, Pieter seems to have acquired a different role - starting from Pieter Fredrich as a Christian Missionary to Pieter Singh as Khalistani activist to Patrick J Nevers as an author," the report also said.

The police say that Freidrich has been running psy-ops against India since 2006.

The Delhi Police said that Bhinder and Freidrich are proponents of the K2 Desk (Kashmir-Khalistan).

In December, the Delhi police had busted a K2 module, which was being controlled in Dubai. "It has emerged that Pak''s ISI along with Pakistan-based Khalistan radicals Harmeet Singh (Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force) and Lakhbir Singh (Chief of KZF-Khalistan Zindabad Force; based in Pakistan) in furtherance of their conspiracy to revive militancy in Punjab, have been using gangster Sukh Bhikhariwal for targeted killings," he said.

"It has also come to notice that ISI through its K2 desk (Kashmir-Khalistan) has been funding the targeted killings of right-wing leaders and the Pro-Khalistani radicals are employing the services of gangsters for executing the killings of right wing leaders to revive the militancy," the police had said.

In 2019, the Intelligence Bureau had warned that Pakistan is activating its K2 operation or desk. In Kashmir, it has roped in the Jaish-e-Mohammad, while in Punjab it is the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). It was with the intention of furthering this agenda that the KZF had managed to get in a lot of ammunition with the help of drones in Pakistan. The ISI wants to create trouble in both Punjab and Kashmir and in this regard, it is not only trying to infiltrate its terrorists but also spruce up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.