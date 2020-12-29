Free Wi-Fi for protesting farmers at Delhi border: Ragav Chadha

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The farmers who are protesting the Centre's agriculture laws will be given free Wi-Fi, AAP leader Ragav Chadha said.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party which governs Delhi will install Wi-Fi hotspots to help farmers make video calls and connect with their families. The decision has been taken by Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, he said. We have identified a few places and he signal will be within 100 metres of the Wi-Fi hotspot, he also said.

Chadha has also hit back at BJP for accusing the AAP of trying to score political brownie points. If standing by farmers in this time of crisis to demand repeal of three black laws is politics, we are guilty, he said.

Thousand of farmers from various states have been camping out at the Singhu border for over a month now. They have said that they will not return until the three farm laws are repealed. Multiple rounds of talks have taken place. Fresh talks will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm.