  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four TDP lawmakers switch to BJP; How the numbers stack up in Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, inching the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) closer to a majority in the Upper House.

    The four MPs, YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh, submitted a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu seeking that they should be recognised as a separate group.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The move is being seen by experts as a masterstroke that will drastically alter equations in the Upper House.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently holds 106 seats (including the four TDP MPs)- 18 short of a majority in the 245-member House. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has 66 seats. And parties not aligned with either of the NDA or UPA have 66 seats. There are currently nine vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha.

    Setback for Chandrababu Naidu as 4 TDP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP

    Assembly polls are due in some states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year and the BJP's show in the Rajya Sabha polls, slated for 2020, will depend on its numbers garnered in these state elections.

    If the number of seats its allies like the JD(U) in Bihar, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is added, the ruling alliance may cross the majority mark of 124 seats in 2021.

    Many non-NDA, non-UPA parties like the BJD, the TRS and the YSRCP have supported the ruling dispensation on several crucial bills.

    The majority in the Upper House will be a big boost for the Narendra Modi-led government as its contentious bills to abolish "triple talaq" and amend the Citizenship Act got stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

    The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship.

    The party is likely to table a fresh bill on criminalising triple talaq or instant Muslim divorce on Friday in the Lok Sabha. Back in February, the government had failed in its pursuit to get the bill cleared after it got stalled in the Rajya Sabha, which had the opposition parties in the majority.

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha nda

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 1:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue