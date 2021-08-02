Four drones spotted in J&K, one near Army camp

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: Four drones, including one near an Army camp were spotted at the Bari Brahmana area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The drones were spotted by the J&K police posted under the Bari Brahmana police station. As the drones were flying out of range, the personnel did not open fire. The police had requested the Army troops posted under the 92 Infantry Brigade for their support.

On June 27 a drone dropped off two explosives at the Jammu air base in which two personnel sustained minor injuries. There have been a spate of drone sightings in the aftermath of that incident. The NIA took up the probe into the case.

The Intelligence Bureau has also sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day and said that terror groups would look to strike in the national capital. Groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Khalistan groups would look to carry out terror strikes in Delhi, an IB official told OneIndia.

The alert comes at a time of the Parliament being in session. Of late, the security agencies have been dealing with the menace of drones. A recent attack on the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu was termed as one of its kind. IB officials also say that Pakistan based terror groups would look to launch attacks in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.