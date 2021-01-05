Fortune Oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly featuring pulled down by Adani Wilmar

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 05: Adani Wilmar has reportedly removed all ads of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil featuring Sourav Ganguly across platforms after the BCCI President suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

Notably, Ganguly endorsed the cooking oil which claimed to be healthy for the heart.

Social media users had trolled the ad campaign featuring Ganguly for promoting heart health. Hence, many netizens raised questions over Fortune's campaign after the talismanic cricketer himself sustained heart problems. Following the criticism, Adani Wilmar - the parent company of Fortune Oils - pulled down all their advertisements featuring the former left-handed batsman.

The creative agency for the brand is working on a "fresh redressal campaign", reports said.

"The advertising featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms," said one of the persons who is closely working on the campaign. "Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking into the issue and is working on a fresh redressal campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old is recovering well and is expected to get discharge by January 6. A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition on Monday (January 4) and decided that angioplasty can be deferred for a later stage as Sourav is recovering well.

"The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty, for now, is a safer option as Mr Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management," Dr Basu, a member of the board, said.