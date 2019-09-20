Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is responding to treatment

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chittoor, Sep 20:Former TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is well and responding to the treatment.

As per the latest reports, the senior leader's health had declined further early in the morning and the worried family members had shifted him to the Chennai Apollo hospitals for the better treatment.

Known for his witty style of staging protests, Sivaprasad was a former MP from Andhra Pradesh. He was an actor turned politician and a well-known person in the two Telugu states.

He was also one of the MPs who are suspended for protesting in Parliament against the bifurcation of the state. He had also held protest by dressing himself up as BR Ambedkar demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has also visited him in him a few days back.

Sivaprasad had worked in films like Pilla Zamindar, Aatadista among others.