Former SIMI operative arrested in Mumbai

A former member of the Students Islamic Movement of India has been arrested in Mumbai. The arrest was carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Sarjeel Sheikh was picked up from the Mumbai International Airport based on a tip off.

Sheikh (34) was an absconding accused in a case lodged at Kurla police station under section 10,13 UAPA r/w 143,144, 145,147,149,353 IPC r/w 135, 37 BP Act. He has been handed over to Kurla police for further action.

The ATS is probing the purpose of his visit to the country.

