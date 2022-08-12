Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma quits Trinamool Congress

Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle West Bengal Cabinet today | All you need to know

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Aug 12: Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "affection and courtesies".

His resignation came days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government in Bihar, snapping the JD(U)'s ties with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

Announcing his exit from Trinamool on Twitter, Varma said "Dear Mamata Banerjee ji, Please accept my resignation from the Trinamool Congress. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best."

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Varma was an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but parted ways with the JD(U) in 2020 and later joined the TMC.

Beginning in June 2014, he served a member of parliament, Rajya Sabha, until July 2016. He was the national general secretary and national spokesman of the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) party.

Varma was the national general Secretary of the JD(U) until 29 January 2020. He joined the Trinamool Congress on 23 November 2021 and was appointed the national vice-president of the party on 19 December 2021.

Pavan Varma has served as India's ambassador to several countries and has also been a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

He has also authored several books and is a recipient of Bhutan's highest civilian award - Druk Thuksey Award.