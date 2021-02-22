Former PM Deve Gowda releases biography of Prof C N R Rao written by Arvind Yadav

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda released the biography of 'Bharat Ratna' Prof. C.N.R. Rao written in Hindi by renowned Journalist and Author Dr. Arvind Yadav in Bengaluru.

On the occasion, Gowda said that he feels honoured by releasing the biography of a legend by the name of Prof. C.N.R. Rao.

The biography contains many incidents from the life of Prof. Rao which are not there in the public domain. The author Dr. Yadav said, 'Prof. Rao gave a lot of time to me and shared his story with me. His family members, especially his wife, and students narrated many incidents which define his great personality." According to the author, one-day Professor Rao said to him, "The most important aspect of my life has been that I have always felt that I can do my best only with the blessings of the Almighty.

Having immense belief and faith is beneficial to one's way of living. This also helps in providing direction to one's life. I have never prayed for any benefit. For example, I have not gone to any temple and begged the Almighty to give me an award and some benefit. I must also mention that when I was a student in Banaras, towards the end of my stay in 1953, I used to spend some time in the Vishwanath Mandir. When I stood there, I did not know what to say, except that I begged Him to make sure that I am worth something, particularly in science. I also determined then that I would be a scientist and nothing else."

The legendary scientist mentioned the saddest day of his life to the author during interviews. Prof. Rao said, "One of the saddest days in my life was my mother passing away. She was not well. The day she passed away, I was in the meeting of the Court of the Indian Institute of Science chaired by Mr. J.R.D. Tata. I was sitting next to him in the Faculty Hall. Somebody came and whispered in my ear that my mother had passed away. I did not mention this to anybody including Mr. Tata. I waited for the meeting to be over and rushed to my house. I did not want the meeting to be affected by this terrible happening in my personal life. I however did not attend the lunch etc."

The biography will soon be released in Telugu, Kannada, and other Indian Languages. After getting to know about this Prof. Rao in a message to the author wrote, "Thanks a lot for the translation of the book in other languages and for everything you have done."

Dr. Arvind Yadav is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (Media) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He has written biographies of PadmaVibhushan Dr. Padmavathi, Padma Shri Phoolbasan Yadav and Renowned Entrepreneur Sardar Jodh Singh.