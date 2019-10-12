Karnataka: G Parameshwara's PA Ramesh commits suicide a day after IT raids

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Oct 12: Former Karnataka Deputy CM and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant has reportedly committed suicide. Ramesh was working as an assistant to Parameshwara for many years. Ramesh's body was reportedly found hanging from a tree yesterday afternoon at Bengaluru University's Jnana Bharathi campus.

Ramesh was among those whose residences were raided in connection the probe against G Parameshwara on Friday.

Ramesh used to work at the office of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)when Parameshwara was the state Congress chief. Parameshwara elevated him to the post of PA after he became the deputy chief minister in Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS .

I-Tdepartment officials have been raiding several properties linked to Parameshwara in Karnataka and Delhi.

Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said.

The Income Tax Department reportedly seized around Rs 5 crore cash during raids against G Parameshwara and others on Fruday. Cops had yesterday said the raids that begun on Thursday were ongoing at about 25 locations.

Parameshwara's family runs Siddhartha Group of Institutions. Allegations are that three medical colleges affiliated to separate deemed universities in Karnataka allegedly collected between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 65 lakh per medical seat.