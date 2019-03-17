  • search
    Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches political outfit in Srinagar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Srinagar, Mar 17:   Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal launched his political party 'Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement' at a function in the Rajbagh area on Sunday.  Former Vice-President of JNUSU Shehla Rashid Shora joined the party.

    The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year to protest against unabated killings in Kashmir and maginalisation of Indian Muslims.

    Faesal had also hit out at the Centre, accusing it of subverting public institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    He said such moves had the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of the country and the same needed to be stopped.

    Since resigning from the service, the former bureaucrat has been interacting with young achievers with an aim of getting them to support his initiative for "corruption-free, clean and transparent" politics in the state.

    He had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

    Several youngsters and aspiring politicians are expected to join Faesal's political outfit.

