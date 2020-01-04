  • search
    Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan detained in UP while en route to AMU

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 04: Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who was en route to attend an anti-citizenship law protest at Aligarh Muslim University, has been detained by the police.

    "Detained at UP border...," Gopinathan posted on twitter sharing an image of the detention order.

    File photo of Kannan Gopinathan
    However, Gopinathan noted that the police were very cordial and respectful.

    "Got a call from Aligarh District administration asking me not to come for the event. That they got direction from state govt to not let the event happen and to prevent my entry into the district. I will be going to Aligarh. Administration is free to do as they deem fit," he had tweeted on Friday.

      Gopinathan, who was the secretary of the power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, resigned to protest 'denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir'.

      The 32-year-old officer had first come into limelight when he hid his identity and joined in relief work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

