Former home minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh passes away

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Buta Singh passed away at the age of 86 today.

"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled his death and said that the nation has lost a loyal public servant.

Singh, who fought his first elections on an Akali Dal ticket, joined the Congress in the 1960s. He was elected to the third Lok Sabha in 1962 from the Sadhna constituency. He also held the positions of Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister.