  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Former CM Sheila Dikshit may replace Ajay Maken as Delhi Congress chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 5: A day after senior Congress leader Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports have said that former chief minister Sheila Dikshit might succeed Maken as the Delhi party head.

    Senior Congress leader and Delhi former chief minister Sheila Dikshit
    Senior Congress leader and Delhi former chief minister Sheila Dikshit

    Maken's resignation came after a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while he was strongly opposed to any truck with the AAP in the national capital.

    Also Read | With Ajay Maken's resignation as DPCC chief, Congress-AAP alliance likely in Delhi

    Dikshit's comment to accept the party line over the possibility of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi is likely to have helped her emerge as the frontrunner for the post, news agency Press Trust of India said quoting its sources.

    While Maken has opposed any alliance with the ruling party tooth-and-nail, Dikshit has been shifting position. From being soft towards Kejriwal's outfit last summer, she has of late turned critical of the way AAP government has been working.

    "The party will decide, the high command, Rahul Gandhi and all will decide and whatever they decide will be acceptable to all of us," Dikshit told news agency ANI when talks of a partnership with AAP emerged in December. Her comment is seen by the Congress leadership as a major tone down from her earlier stand, when she reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal during the conflict with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

    Congress leaders Yoganand Shastri, Rajkumar Chauhan, Haroon Yusuf and Chatar Singh could also be considered for the post of the party's Delhi unit chief.

    The 54-year-old leader had taken over as the Congress's Delhi unit chief four years ago, after the party lost the 2015 assembly elections.

    Later, Maken took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

    Also Read | Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, thanks party workers, Rahul for support

    "After the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, as its Delhi unit president I received a lot of love and support from Congress workers, the media covering the party and our leader Rahul Gandhiji. It was not easy in these difficult times. Thank you all," he tweeted.

    The party had in September last year denied reports of Maken's resignation and had said that he had gone abroad for a medical checkup.

    Maken's resignation assumes significance amid speculations of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for 2019. He was strongly opposed to any truck with the AAP in the national capital.

    Read more about:

    new delhi sheila dikshit ajay maken 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue