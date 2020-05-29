  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Chhattisgarh CM, Ajit Jogi dies at 74

    By
    |

    Raipur, May 29: Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74.

    His son Amit Jogi took to Twitter to make the announcement. His health was termed extremely critical after he suffered two cardiac arrests on Friday.

    Ajit Jogi passes away

    Jogi had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur since suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on May 9.

    Jogi served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003. He quit the Congress in 2016 and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

    More AJIT JOGI News

    Read more about:

    ajit jogi passes away chhatisgarh

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue