Former Chhattisgarh CM, Ajit Jogi dies at 74

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, May 29: Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74.

His son Amit Jogi took to Twitter to make the announcement. His health was termed extremely critical after he suffered two cardiac arrests on Friday.

Jogi had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur since suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on May 9.

२० वर्षीय युवा छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के सिर से आज उसके पिता का साया उठ गया।केवल मैंने ही नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ ने नेता नहीं,अपना पिता खोया है।माननीय अजीत जोगी जी ढाई करोड़ लोगों के अपने परिवार को छोड़ कर,ईश्वर के पास चले गए।गांव-गरीब का सहारा,छत्तीसगढ़ का दुलारा,हमसे बहुत दूर चला गया। pic.twitter.com/RPPqYuZ0YS — Amit Jogi (@amitjogi) May 29, 2020

Jogi served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003. He quit the Congress in 2016 and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).