Former Assam DGP Khagen Sarma no more

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: Former Assam Director-General of Police (DGP) Khagen Sarma, credited for dealing firmly with militant outfits and bringing them to the negotiating table, passed away on Friday evening at a hospital.

Sharma, 64, was suffering from cancer and admitted to hospital on October 13. His condition deteriorated further since yesterday, hospital sources said.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a message, condoled the death of Sharma, who had served the state police with dedication and commitment.

Sharma was a 1982-batch IPS officer and had retired in 2015 as DGP of the state.

He had served in Assam Police's Special Branch (SB) as the IGP and ADGP, when he successfully brought the ULFA and both factions of the NDFB to the negotiating table.

On January 24, 2012, during his tenure as the ADGP (SB), 668 militants belonging to nine terror outfits of the state surrendered before the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram.