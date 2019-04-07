  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Army second in command in BJP fold

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

    Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

    Former Army second in command in BJP fold
    BJP senior leader Sushma Swaraj welcomes Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand as he joins the party in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.

    Rahul's 'kicked out' remark on Advani leaves BJP fuming

    "In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister

    Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining BJP," said Chand.

    The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More BJP News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    bjp sushma swaraj lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue