Forex smuggling: Jet Airways flight attendant sent to judicial custody till Jan 25

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent woman flight attendant of Jet Airways and one Hawala trader for 14 days judicial custody till January 25. The Jet Airways crew member was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for carrying US Dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore from Hong-Kong.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had arrested the flight attendant, Deveshi Kulshreshtha, for allegedly trying to smuggle out USD 4,80,200 (Rs 3.25 crore) from a Jet Airways plane that was scheduled to take off for Hong Kong from Delhi on Tuesday.

A tour operator identified as Amit Malhotra was also arrested for being part of a major hawala racket busted by the DRI. Both Deveshi and Malhotra were produced before a court on Wednesday that remanded them to two-day judicial custody. The DRI suspects the role of some other crew members of Jet Airways in smuggling of foreign currencies.

(With agency inputs)