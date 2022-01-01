PM Modi to release 10th instalment of PM-KISAN on Jan 1: How to check status

New Delhi, Jan 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that foreign investments, forex reserves, and GST collections are at record high levels.

Addressing people after releasing the 10th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, PM Modi said, "Today the growth rate of our economy is more than 8 per cent. Record foreign investment has come to India. Old records have also been broken in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in the matter of exports and especially agriculture,"

PM Modi said that the country should move forward with new resolutions. "This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. This is the time to start a new vibrant journey of the country's resolves, to move forward with renewed vigour," he added.

The Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

PM Modi transferred over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families on the first day of 2022.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 14:54 [IST]