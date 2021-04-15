YouTube
    jammu and kashmir islamic state

    Forces net ISJK operative in J&K

    Jammu, Apr 15: The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested an operative of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir, a J&K-based terror outfit named after the dreaded organisation IS.

    The fresh arrest of the terror outfit's operative followed ten days after the apprehension of its top commander Malik Umair alias Abdullah from Jhajjar Kotli near here.

    Jammu zone Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh identified the newly arrested ISJK operative as Aqib Bashir Parrey alias Assadullah, a resident of Unisoo village of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    He was working as an ISJK operative in Kashmir on the directions of his ISJK commanders, Singh said in a brief statement.

    Abdullah, a resident of Yaripora village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested by special operations group of Jammu police from Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

    He was arrested on April 4 and was found in possession of a pistol, eight live cartridges and Rs 1.13 lakh in cash.

    Assadullah was arrested following Abdullah's interrogation, IGP Singh said.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
    X