Forces gun down two terrorists of NSCN-K (YA) in Arunachal Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The security forces have gunned two cadres of the NSCN-K (YA) at the Lomlo, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on 28 Jul 2021. The operation was carried out jointly with the police.

The forces had picked up inputs about the presence of a group of the cadres of the terror group. It was learnt that they were carrying out anti-national activities in the areas of north of Trans Arunachal Highway, in Kottam Forest.

Based on a specific input, Assam Rifles along with State Police launched a search operation in Lomlo Village. During search of the suspected area, the column located a hideout and the cadres were challenged and asked to surrender. They however opened fire.

In the ensuing firefight, two insurgents of NSCN-K (YA) were neutralised. Two assault rifles including one M14 and one MQ series rifle, one 9mm Pistol, two country made weapons, assorted ammunition and warlike stores and cash Rs 11,200 were recovered.

The bodies along with recovered items have been handed over to Deomali Police Station, Tirap District for further investigation. The local population expressed their relief to the Security Forces, for neutralising the Myanmar based cadres, as they were threatening the locals and extorting from the region.