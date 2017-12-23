Forced conversions to top agenda of Intelligence Bureau meet

Forced conversions would be the key focus of a three day Intelligence Bureau meeting to be held next month. The meeting which will be hosted in January at Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM during his address to the 250 odd officials who would be from both the police force and IB would touch upon key issues such as radicalisation and cyber crime.

The ISIS threat too would be discussed at length during the three day meeting. The highest number of cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra followed by Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

The itinerary of the topic to be discussed would also include the threat being faced due to the rise of the Islamic State. The main topics of discussion would be the illegal indoctrination and forced conversions.

This would be a crucial meeting said a senior officer in the Intelligence Bureau. He said that the National Investigation Agency has been probing several cases on these subjects and it has been found that the threat is immense.

