Force born in Nagpur trying to control whole country: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

oi-Deepika S

Lahowal, Mar 19: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that his party, if voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

Affirming that no religion teaches enmity, Gandhi, during his interaction with college students here in Dibrugarh district, said the saffron party was "selling hatred to create divisions among people".

"It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes there love and harmony," he said.

In an apparent reference to the RSS - the BJP''s ideological fountainhead -- the Congress leader said there is "one force in Nagpur that is trying to control the entire country" but the youths must resist this attempt with love and confidence as they happen to be the future of the country.

Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party''s manifesto in the poll-bound state on Saturday.