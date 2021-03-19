YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Force born in Nagpur trying to control whole country: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

    By
    |

    Lahowal, Mar 19: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that his party, if voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Affirming that no religion teaches enmity, Gandhi, during his interaction with college students here in Dibrugarh district, said the saffron party was "selling hatred to create divisions among people".

    "It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes there love and harmony," he said.

    Assam Assembly elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students in poll-bound Assam

    In an apparent reference to the RSS - the BJP''s ideological fountainhead -- the Congress leader said there is "one force in Nagpur that is trying to control the entire country" but the youths must resist this attempt with love and confidence as they happen to be the future of the country.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Know all about
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party''s manifesto in the poll-bound state on Saturday.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi Assam Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Friday, March 19, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X