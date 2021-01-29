For the latest, in-depth and fastest updates of Budget 2021 tune into Dailyhunt

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The Budget 2021 would be one of the most important events of the year, considering the fact that it is being presented amidst the pandemic. Prior to the start of the session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this budget session would be very important as it is the first one of the decade.

PM Modi also said that owing to the pandemic last year at least 4 to 5 mini budgets had been presented last year and this year, the Union Budget of 2021 would be a reflection of all that.

For Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, it would be a tryst with destiny this year as she presents the budget on February 01 2021. It would be a single point agenda and all the announcements would be around sops and measures, reviving and restarting India.

