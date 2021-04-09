For safekeeping: Congress alliance candidates flown to Jaipur ahead of May 2 counting

﻿Jaipur Literature Fest: Here is the complete guide to the virtual edition

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Around 22 candidates of the opposition alliance in Assam have been flown into Jaipur amidst fears that the BJP may try and lure them away ahead of the election results due on May 2.

The candidates include those from the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front and the Left, reports suggest.

The candidates have been kept in the same hotel in Jaipur where the Congress party MLAs were lodged during the internal crisis of the party last July.

Assam polled in three phases and the final round of voting was completed earlier this week. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.