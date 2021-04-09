YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For safekeeping: Congress alliance candidates flown to Jaipur ahead of May 2 counting

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Around 22 candidates of the opposition alliance in Assam have been flown into Jaipur amidst fears that the BJP may try and lure them away ahead of the election results due on May 2.

    For safekeeping: Congress alliance candidates flown to Jaipur ahead of May 2 counting

    The candidates include those from the Maulana Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front and the Left, reports suggest.

    No lockdown, night curfew in AssamNo lockdown, night curfew in Assam

    The candidates have been kept in the same hotel in Jaipur where the Congress party MLAs were lodged during the internal crisis of the party last July.

    Assam polled in three phases and the final round of voting was completed earlier this week. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    congress jaipur Assam Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X