For migrant workers it is extended festival vacation but loss for many businessmen

New Delhi, Oct 9: Exodus of migrants workers from Gujarat is continuing and as per a rough estimate over 50 thousand workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have already left Gujarat for their respective states. There is a threat to life for people of these regions but such a big magnitude of exodus is due to festive season that is approaching.

Month of October and November have lots of festivals including Dussera, Deepawali and Chath besides some smaller occasion attached with these festival. Dussera and Deepawali is celebrated in big way in UP and MP and Deepawali and Chath are celebrated in Bihar and people from these region come home to celebrate festivals. So some people are saying that the festive rush has started little early. These people are reaching different stations from Gujarat are saying that they have to start off a week early due to these threat and people speaking Hindi are being attacked. So why to put life under danger and it is better to proceed for holiday little early so some of them are taking it that way to get a week's extra vacation.

Also Read | SC/ST commission orders Rs 8 crore compensation for 96 workers died cleaning drainages

Ram Mani, who works in Surat, said, "We will come back once against when things are settled down and it is not one sided affair as if we need job, they too need their work get done and Hindi speaking people have been working here for long. I am in the city for past 30 years but never witnessed such a situation in the past. So let the dust get settled down and once elections are over nothing of this sort will be raked up."

Also Read | Wokers' welfare scheme should be finalised by Sep 30 says SC

However, lots of people stationed at different railway stations in Delhi for their journey further on are of the view that things will be settled in a month or so and by the time festivities will be over and they will go back to work. Rakesh Yadav from Azamgarh in UP, Vijay Yadav also from Azamgarh in UP, Virat Singh from Motihari in Bihar and Prem Chandra from Kisenganj in Bihar were involved in diamond and apparel industry have reached Delhi and took their train for their respective places. However, they accepted that there is an environment of fear in four-five districts. So people are fleeing by catching any train and most of them are reaching Delhi before reaching to their final destinations. But this is impacting on many things as before festive season they need to finish off lots of work order but production in many factories got closed harming not only factory owners but also workers who get bonus by company owners.