    New Delhi, Jan 18: The Aam Aadmi Party today announced that Bhagwant Mann will be the chief ministerial candidate for the party in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

    For AAP CM face, Sidhu too got some televotes: Here are the numbers
    Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann ahead of Punjab polls, in Mohali

    Mann received more than 93 per cent of the votes cast through phone and WhatsApp. Over 21 lakh people took part in the vote. The AAP said that 3 per cent were in the name Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Some even chose Arvind Kejriwal, but those votes were considered invalid.

    Mann, 48, is a two-time MP from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief. The announcement was made a public event.

    Kejriwal declared the result of AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which it asked the people of Punjab who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

    The party had received 21.59 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls, party leaders said.

    AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.

