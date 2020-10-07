Follow 'one China policy': Chinese embassy diktat to Indian media

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: Ahead of National Day of Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in India has asked Indian media to follow "One-China" policy and not refer to Taiwan as a "nation".

"Regarding the so-called forthcoming "National Day of Taiwan", the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China, the embassy said in a statement.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. These facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community," it added.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the statement further said.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.

"In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a "country(nation)" or "Republic of China" or the leader of China's Taiwan region as "President", so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public, it added.

"The Chinese Embassy in India appreciates the good faith and efforts by friends from the media. We are willing to maintain communication with media friends on China-related reports," the letter concluded.

October 10, 2011, marks the start of Wuchang Uprising leading to the end of China's Qing Dynasty and establishment of the Republic of China. This day is marked in Taiwan amid celebrated even tension between China and Taiwan continues.