Fodder scam case: Lalu seeks minimum punishment on health grounds

Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate on Friday filed a plea before Ranchi Special CBI Court demanding minimum punishment to the RJD Chief on health grounds. The quantum of punishment in the fodder scam case is will be pronounced today.

Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds"

Under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, Lalu can be sentenced a minimum jail term of one year and a maximum of seven years.

The Special CBI court has postponed the sentencing twice this week. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. Lalu Prasad was convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury during 1991-94. He was sent to Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav has blessings of the almighty and we have faith that he will get justice. I am sure our Chief Laluji will attend RJD's crucial meeting tomorrow" says Bihar party chief Ramchandra Purve.

The Special CBI Court was supposed to sentence the convicts on January 3. With the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, the sentencing was postponed.

OneIndia News