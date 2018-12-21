Flashback 2018: India's biggest moments on Twitter in 2018

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Twitter curated a list of the most talked about subjects on the social media platform in 2018 - for the number of times Indians flocked on Twitter to discuss, deliberate, celebrate and even demand justice!

Here's the list:

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri's heart-wrenching video appeal on Twitter inviting fans to fill the stadiums for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 created a storm on Twitter. It was the most retweeted post of 2018 with more than 60,000 retweets.

Virat Kohli's Tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) on the occasion of Karvachauth, quite literally won hearts on Twitter. With over 215K Likes, the Tweet showcasing the celebrity couple in ethnic wear emerged as the Most Liked Tweet of 2018*.

The #MeToo movement hit India this year and it hit certain sectors hard. With women from all walks of life baring tirades of misconduct in their workspaces, #MeToo became one of the top hashtags of this year. The Karnataka elections also saw more than 3 million mentions from April 25 to May 15.

In 2018, regional entertainment conversations expanded and generated massive engagement on Twitter in India. South Indian films #Sarkar, #Viswasam, #BharatAneNenu, #AravindhaSametha, #Rangasthalam, #Kaala and TV show #BiggBossTelugu2 clinched 7 of the top 10 Hashtags this year.

Beyond entertainment, the return of Chennai Super Kings with #WhistlePodu as they made the dash for the IPL 2018 trophy. The expression, which in colloquial Tamil means 'to whistle', sent the fans onto a tweeting frenzy, making it one of the top hashtags of 2018.

The wedding of the celebrated Bollywood couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, saw its fans melting, first over waiting for the photographs, and second when the pictures finally came out. #DeepVeer's wedding tugged at many a heartstring with the hashtag becoming one of the most influential ones in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, not surprisingly, topped the charts as one of the most talked about Indian accounts on Twitter this year.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is the second most talked about Indian handle on Twitter this year, especially after the party formed governments in three big states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - after wresting power from their nemesis, the BJP.

Twitter said the floods in Kerala brought together government agencies, relief organisations and the people to help rebuild the state. Conversations around Aadhaar's privacy issues resurfaced as the Supreme Court upheld its constitutional validity and Indians exchanged opinions regarding the verdict and the provisions on linking the unique ID with non-essential services.