Flashback 2017: Landmark Supreme Court judgments this year

2017 was also a landmark year for the Indian judiciary system, with the apex court leading from the front in rolling out back-to-back historic judgments. This year is also seen as a year of judicial highs and lows.

The landmark judgment making privacy a fundamental right, upholding death sentences of Nirbhaya rapists, pronouncing Gurmeet Ram Rahim to be guilty of rape were welcomed. While decisions like releasing Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi murder case, acquitting all the accused in 2G scam has left people disheartened.

Here's a look at some of the key judgements passed in 2017