Five envoys present credentials to President Murmu

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 14: President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted the credentials of five ambassadors/High Commissioners, including Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Along with Saudi Arabia, the envoys of Syria, Czech Republic, Congo, Nauru also presented credentials to the President.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Dr Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic; Dr Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of Czech Republic; and Mr Raymond Serge Bale, Ambassador of Republic of Congo at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/GlWwiy06UH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2022

A statement issued by the President's secretariat said that the President received credentials from Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador Syria, Eliska Zigova, Ambassador Czech Republic, Raymond Serge Bale, and Ambassador Congo.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner of Republic of Nauru; and Mr Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/X61ZH3orpB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2022

The President also received the credentials of Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner Nauru, and Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador Saudi Arabia.