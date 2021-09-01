Fitness Model and actress Fiza Choudhary advocates a no compromise fitness schedule for professional success

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Popular fitness model and actress Fiza Choudhary is creating waves in the Haryanvi music industry and the world of fashion and glamour. This young and talented model and actress was born in 1998 in Himachal Pradesh. Fiza Choudhary has already carved a niche for herself in the modelling industry with plum assignments as a fitness model and as an actress in the Haryanvi music industry with hit videos of songs like "Loot Liya chora " " Long time "Shut Tera Kala Kala' 'and many more. She is very popular on her you tube channel and other social media platforms.

We spoke to her to assess what goes behind this canvas of success.........

In today's competitive world where every model and actress is clamouring for attention what has given you your distinct edge?

I agree that the modern world is very competitive. We have many modelling and acting aspirants vying for a breakthrough and then top spots in the industry. I am a firm believer of the fact that passion and dedication can help you tide through initial struggles and challenges with great ease. But that's not all, most individuals are armed with these qualities, what you need coupled with these qualities in a string measure is your commitment to fitness.

Being a fitness model is not a cake walk. You have to lead a very dedicated and committed life. I count myself lucky that I am blessed with good looks and a tall frame, so my task was then focussed on maintain a healthy and fit body. The interesting thing here is that it is not limited to a good physique alone, you have to work hard on other aspects like your skin, hair, smile and so on. A healthy glow on your face can be acquired through a healthy diet, physical exercise, and a stress-free healthy mind. You need to keep your food, fluid and water intake to a healthy desired amount that will guarantee you great skin, and shiny hair. You also need to focus on your personality and your outer appearance and flash a good smile when needed. In fact, it is a combination of your health which comes from staying fit and your outer appearance which also needs a lot of hard work. I have worked hard on both, and am happy with the results as I have gained in popularity as a fitness model and actress.

Fiza Choudhary exemplifies a go getter attitude and vows to remain undaunted in her pursuit of combining fitness with her career which has been a major contributor to her success !