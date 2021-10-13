Fitness expert and life coach Asad Hussain focuses on the importance of being healthy across all levels

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

It is a known fact that the connection of mind and body is the link between a person's thoughts, attitudes, behaviours and physical health. And it is rightly said that what you think is what you become.

Along with it, the kind of nutrition we consume and the exercises we do impact our mental state of mind. Those who take physical health for granted have complications in the long run which is why it is important to have a mentor or a trainer in life. One such name is Asad Hussain who has brought a tremendous change in the fitness industry by helping people achieve their dream bodies and great health.

Asad needs no praises as his work speaks volumes about himself. He is a young, charismatic and dedicated fitness coach whose end goal is to make his clients fit from within and also give an aesthetic physique. While many fitness trainers focus on only helping their clients get a muscular body, Asad believes in raising the curtain of truth by showing the right door. According to him, it is important to be fit on emotional, psychological and behavioural levels. Hussain believes in a golden principle that states, "Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach him fishing, and you feed him for a lifetime."

Kickstarting his career at a very tender age, Asad Hussain has established his name because of his unique approach towards work. Speaking about how he distinguishes himself from his contemporaries, he said, "It is about paying attention to detailing and observing the lifestyle patterns of a client before jumping to any conclusion. Those who just want to flaunt their bodies can lure everyone through the shortcut methods. But it is of utmost importance to be internally fit." Known for his customized workout and nutrition plans, the fitness expert has so far mentored more than 3000 clients in his extraordinary career of 15 years.

During this time, he has earned various accolades and recognitions from well-known fitness institutions and academies. Currently, Asad Hussain is India's only bikini body expert with aesthetics being his major expertise. To be internally healthy and have an aesthetic physique, Asad feels that nutrition plays a crucial role. "Knowing what to eat at what time is essential, and one must consume the right amount of nutrients, vitamins, minerals and amino acids regularly", says the fitness expert. More so, Mr. Asad Hussain's nutrition charts are one-of-a-kind that has macro counting which enhances the human body by improving it on a cellular level, hence making them look and feel great.

Through a holistic approach, Asad Hussain aims to improve the quality of life of his clients by making sure they are not just living but also thriving. All in all, his work ethos not only makes him a fitness coach but also a life coach. With a 100% success rate, Asad Hussain credits courage, perseverance, dedication and consistency as the virtues behind his commendable track record. While concluding, he stated that one must embrace failure to achieve success. "It's okay to fail. Try again, fail again, fail better, get back. Everytime you do it increases the odds of your success, because in the end , absolute faliure would be too costly", Asad added.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 17:03 [IST]