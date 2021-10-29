First step towards gender equality: Gen Naravane hails induction of women cadet in NDA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: While hailing the induction of women cadets in the National Defence Academy, Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane said that this was the first step towards gender equality in the armed forces.

"This the first step towards gender equality as women will be trained at NDA and later inducted in the armed forces," General Naravane said while addressing the cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA in Pune.

For women's training, the infrastructure will be a little different, but the training will be the same what is given to men. With modernisation and women being imparted defence training, 40 years down the lane we will see women at my position," the Army Chief said.

As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known world over, he also added.

A little over 42 years back, when I stood as a cadet at the same drill square as you stand today, little I could have imagined that I would be reviewing this parade. From here on, you will step into the respective career service academies for more focused military training. You will don different uniforms, but always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars, General Naravane also said.

Last month the Ministry of Defence had told the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA entrance exam will be out by May next year. However the Supreme Court observed that the induction of women cannot be postponed by a year. The court allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait until May next year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:07 [IST]