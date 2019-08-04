First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan2

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 04: Indian Space Research Organisationon on Sunday released beautiful pictures of Earth captured by India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO's Twitter handle, which has been posting regular updates about the moon lander mission, shared a series of images of earth today.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

Earlier, fake pictures of earth taken from outer space is being widely circulated across social media platforms claiming them to be the "first photographs" sent by ISRO's Chandrayaan-2.