Fire breaks out in Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi hospital, no casualties reported

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Apr 27: A fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. All the patients have been evacuated safely and no casualities have been reported.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and drying to douse the fire. "All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," news agency ANI quoted Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:25 [IST]