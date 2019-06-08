Fire at Goa airport halts ops

New Delhi, Jun 08: Goa Airport was closed temporarily for a few hours in view of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights as soon as possible. MiG 29K fighter aircraft is safe, a Navy official said.

As per latest reports the flight operations at the airport have resumed.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM. The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

"All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.