Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra detained by Amboli police

Mumbai, Oct 27: Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been detained by Amboli police on Thursday and is currently being interrogated. The wife had alleged that Mishra hit her with a car on October 19 and fled the scene leaving her seriously injured. The incident occurred in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West).

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are searching for the accused.

''Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car. She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway,''police informed ANI.

Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 16:12 [IST]