    Fight between India, Pakistan on Feb 8, says Kapil Mishra on Delhi polls

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the assembly elections next month a contest between India and Pakistan.

    Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is the BJP's candidate from Model Town.

    Fight between India, Pakistan on Feb 8, says Kapil Mishra on Delhi polls

    In a series of tweets, Mishra said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

    Delhi polls 2020: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among star campaigners for Congress

    "Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added. In another post, Mishra asserted that the BJP will win the February 8 elections and Kejriwal will resign from his post when votes are counted on February 11. The former AAP leader was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017.

    Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law. Mishra faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections.

    kapil mishra delhi assembly elections 2020 bjp aam aadmi party

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
