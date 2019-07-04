  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Few have the courage that you do’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's resignation

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: 'Few have the courage that you do', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauded Rahul Gandhi for his "courageous" decision to quit, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle.

    ‘Few have the courage that you do’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Rahul Gandhis resignation
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    "Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote this morning, re-tweeting her brother's post.

    Rahul Gandhi quit yesterday after taking responsibility for a second straight national election defeat. "Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in a letter tweeted hours after his declaration.

    Rahul Gandhi pens 4-page emotional letter after saying he's not Congress chief

    The Congress only managed to win 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a gain of only eight seats from the all-time low off 44 in 2014 polls. By contrast, rivals BJP won 303 seats this year, up from 282 in 2014.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi congress president

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue