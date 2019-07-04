‘Few have the courage that you do’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's resignation

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 04: 'Few have the courage that you do', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauded Rahul Gandhi for his "courageous" decision to quit, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote this morning, re-tweeting her brother's post.

Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision. https://t.co/dh5JMSB63P — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2019

Rahul Gandhi quit yesterday after taking responsibility for a second straight national election defeat. "Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in a letter tweeted hours after his declaration.

The Congress only managed to win 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a gain of only eight seats from the all-time low off 44 in 2014 polls. By contrast, rivals BJP won 303 seats this year, up from 282 in 2014.