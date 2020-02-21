  • search
    Feku ne Feku ko ullu banaya: Twitterati mocks Trump for claiming '10 million crowd to welcome him'

    New Delhi, Feb 21: US President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that there will 10 million people to greet him on his arrival for his maiden visit to India.

    President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

    US President Donald Trump
    Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Trump said that Modi told him that "we''ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event."

    "So it's going to be very exciting. But he says between the stadium and the airport, we''ll have about 7 million people. So i''s going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it," he said.

    Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow

    On Thursday, Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a ''Keep America Great'' rally in Colorado.

    "I hear, they are going to have 10 million people. They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the world, which is brand new and beautiful," said Trump, who is seeking reelection in the November presidential polls.

    However, the city's civic body on February 16 said that more than 1 lakh participants have confirmed for the 22 km roadshow. But many noted that Ahmedabad's population in the last 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.

    Check out some of the tweets:

    donald trump twitter us president ahmedabad narendra modi

