Fear BJP won't stop at Hijab: Mehbooba Mufti

India

New Delhi, Feb 13: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that the BJP was "hell-bent to divide this country". Her statement comes amid Hijab row, which has seen protests against Muslim students wearing hijab not being allowed to enter campuses.

"Fear BJP won't stop at Hijab. They will come for other symbols of Muslims and erase all. For Indian Muslims it is not enough to be an Indian, they have to be BJP as well, said Mufti in Srinagar.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said everyone is free to wear to eat as they wish and practice their religious beliefs.

"Everyone has the right to wear & eat as they wish and is free to practice their religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines," said Abdullah on Hijab Row.

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 19:45 [IST]