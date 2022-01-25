YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration.

    Representational Image

    The FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding.

    The plea, filed by US-based NGO 'Global Peace Initiative', came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

    The bench said the matter would be heard on Tuesday.

    There were 22,762 FCRA-registered organisations till December 31, 2021.

    On January 1, the number came down to 16,829. These are considered ''live'' organisations. The officials had said the FCRA licences of 18,778 organisations were expiring between September 29, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

    Out of them, as many as 12,989 organisations have applied for renewal of the FCRA licence between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

    Since 5,789 organisations did not apply for the renewal of the FCRA licence, they were deemed to have ceased to be registered organisations, an official had said. In addition to them, renewal application of 179 organisations were also rejected by the Home Ministry due to different reasons.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court ngo

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X