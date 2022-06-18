Father's Day 2022: Significance and quotes to share on this day

Married daughters too entitled for job on father's death: HC

New Delhi, June 18: The world will celebrate Father's Day every year on the third Sunday in the month of June. This will be celebrated this year on June 19.

According to European tradition, Father's Day has been celebrated on 19 March as Saint Joseph's Day. In United States, the first father's day was celebrated in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart.

Father's Day is a holiday of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. In Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. In the United States, Father's Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. The day is held on various dates across the world, and different regions maintain their own traditions of honoring fatherhood.

The celebration got recognition after President Richard Nixon signed a declaration to celebrate every third Sunday of June as Father's Day in 1972. However, this day varies from country to country, as per the local traditions.

A father shows affection, support, and unparalleled faith. On this day, it is our children's turn to celebrate the selfless love, sacrifices and thank him for his unwavering presence and the most potent moral support.

Check out quotes to share on Father's Day:

"It is a wise father that knows his own child" -William Shakespeare

"Being a father is my hardest but my most rewarding job" - Barack Obama

"No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." - Abraham Lincoln

"Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero." - Fred Rogers

"Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father." -Unknown

Father's Day Wishes

Wish you a very Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day.

You are my hero. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

Thank you for always being there, dad. Happy Father's Day!

Thanks for your support, loving case. Wish a wondeful Father's Day!

Dad, you have given me everything in life, truely grateful to you. Happy Father's Day.

God knew what exactly I wanted, so he chose you to be my dad! Happy Father's Day.

