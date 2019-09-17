Farooq Abdullah detained under stringent act that was cleared by his father

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: Farooq Abdullah who was detained under the Public Safety Act could face up two years in detention as per the provisions of the law.

Ironically the Public Safety Act that allows for the detention for up to two years without trial was cleared by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, who is the father of Farooq Abdullah. The stringent act was cleared in the 1970s.

Sources tell OneIndia that Abdullah's preventive detention was converted into PSA on Sunday. Prior to this he was under preventive detention as per the procedure laid down in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Abdullah's preventive detention was converted into PSA on Sunday

The source also added that there is no bar on him meeting his relatives and friends. It was the Advisory Board that approved his detention under the PSA on Sunday. His house has been declared as a subsidiary jail.

Abdullah is the second politician in J&K to be detained under the PSA after the abrogation of Article 370. Prior to this bureaucrat turned politician, Shah Feasal was also detained under the PSA. He had been detained last month at the Delhi airport last month, while attempting to leave for Turkey. He was sent back to Kashmir and detained under the PSA.

The PSA allows for detention up to two years in the case of persons acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State, and for administrative detention up to one year where any person is acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre on a habeas corpus petition filed by MDMK leader, Vaiko who sought for the production of Abdullah. The Centre was granted time until September 30 to file its response.

SC seeks details on Farooq Abdullah, wants response by Sep 30

Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following the abrogation of Article 370, before the court.

In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a "peaceful and democratic" annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of the birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for past four decades, contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference (NC) leader "have been deprived of on account of illegal detention without any authority of law".