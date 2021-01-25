Farmers to march towards Parliament from various locations on Budget day on Feb 1: Darshan Pal

Ready to forget everything if PM KP Sharma Oli accepts mistakes: Madhav Kumar Nepal at protest rally

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: Farmer leader Darshan Pal, who heads the Krantikari Kisan Union, said that on February 1, farmers will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations.

To maintain law and order during the farmers'' tractor parade, thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points.

Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the tractor parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.

"No one should carry any weapon or drink alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a farmer leader said.

Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long.

The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said.

Thousands march to Mumbai to protest farm laws, Sharad Pawar to join

Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.

The farmer leaders will be on the frontline in their cars.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.