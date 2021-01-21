Farmers reject govt’s offer to suspend farm laws for 18 months, demand repeal

Govt-farmers to hold ninth round of talks today; Unions say don't have much hope though

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: Farmers unions rejected the proposal put forth by the government to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period.

In a press note, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said,''In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Govt yesterday, was rejected. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement.''

"The SKM pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement said.

A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, it added.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also expressed hope and said a solution is possible on January 22, the 11th round of meeting between the two parties.