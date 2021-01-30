YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers protests: Internet suspended at Delhi borders

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Internet services have been suspended as the crowd supporting the protesting farmers continued to swell at the Ghazipur border.

    Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Muzaffarnagar are likely to march towards Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers.

    Farmers protests: Internet suspended at Delhi borders

    Meanwhile, all India Kisan Sabha is observing a day's fast beginning at 10:30am at Delhi's ITO, even as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the protesting farmers to attend the meeting with the Centre and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

    Farmer outfits start mobilising peasants in Punjab, Haryana to join protest sites on Delhi borders

    Heavy security deployment, including personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, was made at the Ghazipur border protest site.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said to and fro movement on the National Highway 24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) has been closed.

    A day earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supporters stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site where security force in large numbers was re-deployed.

    On a call of the BKU, more farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts such as Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr reached the UP Gate by early morning to join the stir, even as the security forces at the protest site thinned out overnight.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest delhi police

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X